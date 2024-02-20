Russian President Gifts Luxury Car To Kim Jong Un As Token Of 'Special Personal Relations'

Loading... Loading...

Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted a car to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, further strengthening their diplomatic bond.

What Happened: The gift was a token of appreciation for the strong personal relationship between the two leaders, according to North Korean state media KCNA. The report did not specify the car’s model or how it was transported from Russia, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

Kim, who is known for his passion for cars, already owns a collection of luxury vehicles, believed to have been smuggled into the country. During a visit to Russia’s space launch station last year, Kim had the opportunity to inspect Putin’s presidential Aurus Senat limousine.

Kim's sister "courteously conveyed Kim Jong-un's thanks to Putin to the Russian side, saying that the gift serves as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders," KCNA reported.

The gift comes in the wake of a recent announcement by KCNA that a North Korean delegation of ruling party officials has returned from Russia, with three other delegations, representing information technology, fisheries, and sports, departing for Russia.

Why It Matters: The gift from Putin comes amid a series of significant developments in the relationship between Russia and North Korea.

In January, North Korea announced that Putin was likely to visit the country soon. This followed a meeting between North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Putin, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Furthermore, North Korea is reportedly sending its latest nuclear-capable missiles to Russia, with Kim expected to receive significant compensation from Putin. This exchange is said to involve Moscow supplying North Korea with weapons, cash, and commodities to bolster its economy, which is suffering under international sanctions.

