Nikki Haley Takes A Jab At Donald Trump Over Ballot Deadline Mix-Up: 'Looks Like He's Confused Again'

Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, took a dig at former President Donald Trump over a misunderstanding regarding the Indiana GOP primary ballot deadline.

What Happened: On Friday, Trump criticized Haley for still working to get her name on the Indiana ballot.

He took to Truth Social and wrote, “Nikki Haley still scrambling in Indiana with democrat county clerk offices to ‘verify’ signatures and qualify for the ballot three days after the deadline. Not a good look!”

Responding to Trump’s post, Haley, the only major candidate challenging Trump for the Republican nomination, suggested that Trump was confused. “Looks like he's confused again,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, the deadline for filing for the state's primary election is Feb. 9. The deadline Trump referred to was for presidential candidates to submit petition signatures to county voter registration officials for certification, which was Jan. 30, the report noted.

This is not the first time Haley has accused Trump of being confused. Before the New Hampshire primary, she questioned Trump’s cognitive ability, citing an error he made when he appeared to have confused her with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during the Capitol riots.

Why It Matters: The exchange between Haley and Trump is the latest in a series of confrontations between the two Republican figures. Despite Trump’s strong lead in the race for the GOP nomination, Haley has been vocal in her criticism of the former president.

Trump’s verbal attacks on Haley have been seen as potentially damaging to his standing among female voters, a demographic he has struggled with in the past. Meanwhile, Haley has accused the Republican National Committee or RNC of bias in the primary race.

“If you’re gonna go in and basically tell the American people that you’re gonna go and decide who the nominee is after only two states have voted? I mean, 48 states out there?” Haley said last month.

“This is a democracy. The American people want to have their say in who is going to be their nominee. We need to give them that.”

