Ukraine Plans To Dismiss Top Military Commander Amid Russian Conflict, Informs White House: Report

The Ukrainian government has reportedly informed the White House of its intention to dismiss the country’s top military commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who was responsible for leading the war against Russian occupation forces.

What Happened: The decision to remove General Zaluzhnyi, who has been at odds with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over various issues, comes after a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive last year to reclaim significant Russian-held territory, reported Reuters, citing two knowledgeable sources.

The disagreement between Zelenskiy and Zaluzhnyi, who is known as “the Iron General,” reportedly revolves around a proposed new military mobilization drive, with the President opposing the general’s suggestion to enlist 500,000 additional troops.

The process of relieving Zaluzhnyi from his position as the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces is currently on hold as both parties work out their next steps.

Although the White House has not taken a stance on the plan to replace Zaluzhnyi, U.S. officials have communicated to Ukraine that they do not oppose the decision.

“The U.S. is okay with Ukraine firing him,” said the source. “Right now, both sides (the president and the general) have taken a pause in determining what the future will look like, and for now the status quo will remain until further notice.”

The potential dismissal of Zaluzhnyi, a highly popular and inspiring figure among Ukrainian troops, could have a significant impact on morale.

Why It Matters: The decision to dismiss General Zaluzhnyi comes at a critical juncture in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia. The country has been grappling with a series of challenges, including a recent accusation by Russian President Vladimir Putin of shooting down a Russian military aircraft carrying 65 prisoners of war.

This incident has further escalated tensions between the two nations.

Moreover, Ukraine’s military capabilities have been under strain due to a shortage of critical ammunition, with the approval of a new aid package from the White House being stalled by a dispute with Republican lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the potential dismissal of General Zaluzhnyi could signal a shift in Ukraine’s approach to the conflict.

