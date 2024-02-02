Trump's March Election Interference Trial Put On Hold As Judge Awaits Appeals Court Ruling On Presidential Immunity Claims

Loading... Loading...

The trial concerning allegations of election interference by former President Donald Trump, initially set to commence on March 4, has been deferred. On Friday, U.S. district court judge Tanya Chutkan postponed the trial pending an appeals court ruling on Trump’s claim of presidential immunity.

What Happened: Judge Chutkan has officially delayed the trial to allow for the review of Trump’s appeal.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals heard Trump’s arguments on Jan. 9, expressing skepticism over his claim that former executives are broadly immune from criminal prosecution, reported The Hill.

See Also: Trump Dominates Biden In Swing States: How These 2 Big Issues Could Change The 2024 Presidential Election

Despite the court’s doubts, a formal ruling has yet to be issued, leading to frustration among legal observers due to the overall delay in Trump’s fastest-moving federal criminal case.

The delay follows special counsel Jack Smith’s unsuccessful attempt to bypass the appeals court and have the Supreme Court immediately weigh in on the issue.

Trump’s legal team maintains that he can only be prosecuted if he is first tried and convicted by the Senate through the impeachment process. This argument is in stark contrast to their stance during Trump’s second impeachment for his actions related to Jan. 6.

In December, Judge Chutkan was forced to suspend activity in the case for the duration of the appeal, acknowledging that the move would likely disrupt the schedule, including the trial start date.

She dismissed Trump’s immunity arguments late last year, stating that former Presidents do not enjoy any special conditions on their federal criminal liability.

"Whatever immunities a sitting President may enjoy, the United States has only one Chief Executive at a time, and that position does not confer a lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free' pass. Former Presidents enjoy no special conditions on their federal criminal liability," she wrote.

Why It Matters: Trump invoked presidential immunity as a defense against federal charges related to his actions following the 2020 election. This move was Trump’s boldest attempt to counter the indictment accusing him of leading a misinformation campaign that allegedly incited the Capitol riot.

Meanwhile, Trump has been reportedly advising the House GOP weekly on Biden's impeachment inquiry. This adds another layer of complexity to the political landscape, especially considering the upcoming 2024 presidential election, where Trump and Biden are the front-runners for their respective parties. According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump is leading with 46.6% support, while Biden trailed with 44.8% support.

Read Next: Trump Suggests Political Motives Behind Powell’s Fed Decisions, Points To Threat Of ‘Massive Inflation Again’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock