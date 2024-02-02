Mark Zuckerberg Says Threads Exploded Too Soon, But Now It's 'On Track To Be A Major Success'

Loading... Loading...

During the fourth quarter 2023 earnings call on Thursday, Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed confidence in the future success of Threads despite its unexpected early popularity reportedly waning gradually.

What Happened: Zuckerberg underscored Meta’s quick learning and experimentation culture during the call, saying that the company encourages multiple teams to experiment with new technologies across their apps until they find the right fit.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that sometimes, products like Threads gain popularity before the company is fully prepared for it. However, he pointed out that Threads currently has more active users than it did at its peak during its launch, suggesting its potential for significant success.

See Also: ‘It’s Terrible’: Meta’s Zuckerberg Apologizes To Families Of Online Child Abuse Victims At Senate Hearing

"And sometimes, occasionally, products will blow up before we’re ready for them to, like Threads, although I’ll note that Threads now has more people actively using it today than it did during its initial launch peak. So that one is, I think, on track to be a major success," Zuckerberg said.

He also touched upon the company’s systematic approach to learning and iterating, referring to the autumn launch of Meta AI, AI Studio, Business AIs, and the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. He also disclosed that these products are close to a broader rollout, anticipated in the upcoming months.

Zuckerberg concluded by expressing enthusiasm about the company’s commitment to developing AI and the metaverse, two critical components of Meta’s long-term vision. Despite the swift progress in AI, he still expects AR, VR, and MR computing platforms to form the basis for future social experiences.

Why It Matters: Meta's Threads app hit the milestone of 100 million users in the first five days of its launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history.

Previously, it was reported that Threads witnessed a considerable decline in active users, dropping from 3.3 million in July to 1.1 million in the first half of September.

But, during Meta's third-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg had expressed his optimism about the platform.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: CEO Of Elon Musk’s X Promises To Make ‘Internet Safer’ Hours After Zuckerberg Gets Heckled By Parents At Senate Hearing

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Credits – Shutterstock