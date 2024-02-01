Revenge Of The 'Lightning:' Apple Vision Pro Shows The 11-Year-Old Cable Has Somehow Returned

Loading... Loading...

Apple Vision Pro has brought back the "Lightning" cable from the dead despite the European Union's attempts to kill it.

What Happened: Apple Inc. AAPL has used a slightly different version of the Lightning cable in its latest product, the Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

As spotted by journalist Ray Wong, Apple Vision Pro uses the "Lightning" cable to connect to the battery. Although the battery appears to be fixed, users can remove it if they need to for times when they want to swap it out for a fully charged one.

Wong used a SIM ejector pin to unlock and separate the battery pack from Apple Vision Pro. What followed was a revelation that has surprised social media users.

The cable does look eerily like the regular Lightning cable that Apple used until it was ditched for a USB-C cable with the iPhone 15 series.

To make matters worse, there is a difference here – the new "Lightning" cable has 12 connector pins while the original had eight pins.

This means you won't be able to connect the Vision Pro's battery pack to a regular Lightning cable or use this wider version with your iPhone 14 or older Apple devices with a Lightning port.

Why It Matters: Apple switched to the USB-C port and cable with the iPhone 15 series. It also launched a USB-C version of the AirPods Pro earbuds.

Interestingly enough, Apple Vision Pro's battery pack also has a USB-C port, so if you have an existing USB-C cable or if you got one with the iPhone 15, you don't have to worry about buying another dongle or the wider "Lightning" cable.

Apple also has the Vision Pro battery pack on sale as a separate accessory for $199, along with nine other accessories.

The battery pack lasts two to three hours on a single charge. If you want to use the Vision Pro headset for extended periods, you might want to consider buying an additional pack for minimal disruptions.

