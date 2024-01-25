OnePlus 12 Pre-Order Deal: Save Up To $850, Here's How

Loading... Loading...

OnePlus 12 pre-orders are now open and interested buyers can score discounts of up to $850, essentially making the newly-launched phone almost-free.

What Is The Deal: OnePlus is offering total savings of up to $850 on its latest flagship, thanks to a combination of a flat discount and trade-in offers.

OnePlus is offering a free storage upgrade if you purchase the OnePlus 12 from its website – this is worth $100.

See Also: Deal Alert: Grab Samsung’s Latest Flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra At A $990 Discount

Buyers also get trade-in discounts of up to $650 on Apple's iPhones, Samsung's Galaxy phones, and Google's Pixel, among others.

To top it off, OnePlus is also offering an additional discount of up to $100 on trade-ins.

This takes the total savings up to $850.

OnePlus 12, powered by Qualcomm Inc.'s QCOM Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, was launched on Tuesday. It starts at $799 for the 256GB variant and goes up to $899 for the 512GB one.

OnePlus 12 Features: OnePlus 12’s front is dominated by a large 6.82-inch Quad HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Imaging duties are handled by a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP periscope camera with support for 3x optical zoom, a 48MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone is powered by a 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The wireless charging feature has made a comeback after the OnePlus 11 skipped it in 2023.

Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a new vibration motor that OnePlus claims is better than the one in Apple's iPhones.

Check out more of Benzinga's Tech Deals coverage by following this link.

Read Next: $3,500 Apple Headset? No Problem! Apple Vision Pro Blows Past Expectations, Wedbush Upgrades 2024 Sales Prediction

Photo courtesy: OnePlus