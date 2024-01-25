From Scholar To Coder, Gamer To Seller: Here Are A Few Custom GPTs To Make Everyone's Life Easier

Loading... Loading...

At the OpenAI Dev Day event in November, the Sam Altman-led startup announced a slew of new ChatGPT features. One interesting addition to the AI chatbot was the ability to create custom GPTs.

Earlier in January, Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI launched the GPT Store, allowing users and companies to submit their own GPTs. Depending on their availability settings, custom GPTs can be used by either the creator or the public at large.

With two weeks gone by, ChatGPT shared a few of its favorite custom GPTs on X, formerly Twitter. We hit the GPT Store ourselves and added a few of our own to the list.

Top Custom GPTs On OpenAI's GPT Store

Consensus

Consensus GPT is an AI research assistant that lets you search from over 200 million papers using natural language statements. It can even help you draft your next research paper so you can get as close to hiring a human assistant as technology currently allows.

Video GPT

There are plenty of video editing apps out there, but now you can use GPT-4's powers and create videos using simple text prompts, too, using Video GPT by Veed.

Video GPT allows you to create videos tailored for Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and more.

Grimoire

Grimoire is a custom GPT aimed at coders and those interested in learning how to code as well. For instance, it can help you create a website using a sentence or learn beginner-level coding thanks to built-in "prompt-gramming" tutorials.

SellMeThisPen

Do you have a used or pre-owned product that you want to sell but don't want to get into the hassle of creating a Marketplace listing yourself? You can now use SellMeThisPen GPT to do it.

All you need to do is upload a photo, wait for the GPT to process it, and create a draft listing for you. You can then analyze it, and once you’re done, you can hit the publish button.

AllTrails

Do you want to plan a day of outdoor adventure but don't know where to start? You can now use AllTrails GPT as a personal guide to get tailored recommendations designed to suit what you like and don't like.

AllTrails GPT provides detailed information about trails, including the length, difficulty, insight about the trail, and extensive trail guides.

What Should I Watch?

More often than not, deciding what to watch can be challenging. While Netflix has tried to make this easier with its "Play Something" feature, it's still a hit and a miss.

That's where What Should I Watch? GPT comes into the picture. It helps you pick a new show or movie based on your tastes and preferences.

