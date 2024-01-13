Living Near Green Spaces Boosts Bone Strength In Kids, Study Reveals

Loading... Loading...

In a recent scientific study, it has been found that children living near green spaces have significantly stronger bones. This offers them health benefits that can last a lifetime.

What Happened: A study cited by The Guardian highlighted that children residing in areas with 20-25% more natural spaces had a corresponding increase in bone strength, equivalent to six months of natural growth. Furthermore, these children showed a 65% lower risk of very low bone density.

The scientists involved in the study linked the presence of green spaces to increased physical activity levels in children, which in turn promotes bone growth. The study underscored the importance of urban planning in influencing children’s lifelong health outcomes.

Prof Tim Nawrot of Hasselt University in Belgium, a study team member, explained, “The stronger the bone mass is during childhood, the more capacity you have for later in life.”

The research, which followed over 300 children in Flanders, Belgium, across different types of areas – urban, suburban, and rural, was published in the Environmental Health journal. It sheds light on the profound long-term effects of access to green spaces on children’s health, potentially preventing fractures and osteoporosis in older age.

Why It Matters: This study reiterates the importance of urban planning and design in shaping the health outcomes of future generations. Access to green spaces enhances children’s physical well-being and contributes to their long-term health. This can reduce bone-related health issues in their later years, including fractures and osteoporosis. The results of this study can greatly influence future urban planning policies, prompting the creation of more green spaces in residential areas.

Image: Shutterstock/ poltu shyamal

