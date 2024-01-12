Desantis Skips New Hampshire, Takes Presidential Campaign To South Carolina

Loading... Loading...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has decided to bypass New Hampshire and take his presidential campaign straight to South Carolina, a move perceived to challenge former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on her home turf.

What Happened: As reported by The Hill, DeSantis plans to make his way to South Carolina immediately following the Iowa caucuses. This strategic move is interpreted as a direct challenge to Nikki Haley in her home state. DeSantis is avoiding the conventional route to New Hampshire, choosing instead to focus on South Carolina, the first GOP-voting state in the South.

According to campaign spokesperson Andrew Romeo, DeSantis is scheduled to attend an event in Greenville, South Carolina, and emphasizes that their campaign is “built for the long-haul”. They plan to compete in New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, and other states throughout March.

So far, both DeSantis and Haley are lagging behind former President Trump in Iowa, where Trump enjoys a substantial lead. However, Haley has been able to narrow Trump’s lead in South Carolina, garnering 31 percent support. DeSantis, on the other hand, is relying on his endorsements and a strong campaign in South Carolina to gain momentum.

After his South Carolina campaign, DeSantis is slated to appear at a CNN town hall. This decision to prioritize South Carolina post-Iowa, strays from the typical campaign path, showcasing DeSantis’s unconventional campaign strategy.

Why It Matters: DeSantis’s decision to head directly to South Carolina after Iowa signifies a shift in traditional campaign strategies, possibly setting a new precedent for future campaigns. The move also underscores the competitive nature of the race, with DeSantis seeking to take on Haley in her own state and compete against Trump’s substantial lead. His campaign’s focus on South Carolina could potentially reshape the dynamics of the race, depending on the outcome of the state’s caucus.

