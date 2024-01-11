Here's How Much $100 Invested In Sony Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group SONY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.76%. Currently, Sony Group has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion.

Buying $100 In SONY: If an investor had bought $100 of SONY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $554.19 today based on a price of $98.11 for SONY at the time of writing.

Sony Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.