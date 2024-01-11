Booz Allen Hamilton Wins Major US Navy Contract For Developing 5G Network In IndoPacific

Loading... Loading...

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has secured a two-year contract with the U.S. Navy, marking a significant advancement in 5G technology deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The McLean, Virginia-based firm will design, implement, and manage a private 5G network and asset tracking system in Guam, backed by a $10 million investment.

This project signifies Booz Allen’s first comprehensive 5G implementation in the Indo-Pacific, aiming to bolster the U.S. Navy’s and Department of Defense’s (DOD) operational capabilities. Enhanced communication, streamlined logistics, and fortified security operations are at the heart of this development.

The initiative is concentrated in the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility Detachment at Naval Base Guam. This private 5G network is designed to support both mobile and fixed wireless access, laying the groundwork for future technological integration.

Booz Allen’s approach includes leveraging insights from their ongoing DOD 5G projects and integrating zero-trust design principles to safeguard the network’s infrastructure.

