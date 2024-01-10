$100 Invested In PG&E 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

PG&E PCG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.07%. Currently, PG&E has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion.

Buying $100 In PCG: If an investor had bought $100 of PCG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $214.50 today based on a price of $18.06 for PCG at the time of writing.

PG&E's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.