If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $700 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 8, 2024 1:30 PM | 1 min read
Public Storage PSA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.92%. Currently, Public Storage has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion.

Buying $100 In PSA: If an investor had bought $100 of PSA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $667.53 today based on a price of $298.61 for PSA at the time of writing.

Public Storage's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

