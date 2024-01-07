Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands NY AG's Claims Against Trump In Civil Case As 'Lies': 'It's Destroying Democracy ... Letitia James Should Be Disbarred'

Loading... Loading...

New York Attorney General Letitia James came under both praise and flak after she sought $370 million in penalties against Donald Trump in her civil lawsuit against the former president. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), in a X post late Friday, came down hard on James amid the latest development.

What Happened: “All based on lies,” Greene wrote while sharing a screenshot of a USA Today story titled “NY AG Letitia James raises the stake in Donald Trump trial, asks judge for $370 million in damages.”

“This is what communism looks like and it’s happening in America,” the Congresswoman said, adding “Weaponization of government against political enemies is NOT defending democracy, it's DESTROYING democracy!! Letitia James should be disbarred!!!”

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires Back At Report Of Market Gains: ‘I Don’t Even Own Any Stocks’

Why It’s Important: The attorney general has also sought to bar Trump and his company from the New York real estate scene. James’ office previously accused Trump and the Trump Organization of inflating the value of assets and properties in a bid to secure loans. The $370 million James is seeking is far higher than the $250 million she had floated in the fall of 2022 when she originally brought the lawsuit.

The trial began in October 2023, with the proceedings ending in December.

Trump’s lawyers, meanwhile, said in a filing that the attorney general failed to prove her case against him and is therefore not entitled to any relief, including any financial penalty, reported the New York Times.

A Trump Organization spokesperson also reportedly condemned James’ demand.

”Every single member of the New York business community, no matter the sector, should be gravely concerned with this gross overreach and brazen attempt by the attorney general to exert limitless power where no private or public harm has ever been established,” the spokesperson said.

Read Next: Best Real Estate Stocks Right Now

Photo: Shutterstock