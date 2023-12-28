Insider Decision: Stephen E Wakefield Exercises Options At AAON For $1.10M

Loading... Loading...

Highlighted on December 27, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Wakefield, Chief Operating Officer at AAON AAON, executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Wakefield, Chief Operating Officer at AAON, exercised stock options for 30,000 shares of AAON stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The exercise price of the options was $37.51 per share.

AAON shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.0% and priced at $74.21 during Thursday's morning. This values Wakefield's 30,000 shares at $1,100,909.

Get to Know AAON Better

AAON Inc is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The products include rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air-handling units, makeup air units, energy-recovery units, condensing units, geothermal heat pumps, and self-contained units and coils. AAON's products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets, primarily in North America.

Breaking Down AAON's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AAON's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.59% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 37.22% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, AAON exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.59.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, AAON adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: AAON's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 36.23 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.52 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): AAON's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 24.16, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.