If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,700 Today

Cia Paranaense De Energia ELP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.8%. Currently, Cia Paranaense De Energia has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In ELP: If an investor had bought $1000 of ELP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,694.48 today based on a price of $10.26 for ELP at the time of writing.

Cia Paranaense De Energia's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.