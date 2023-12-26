$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,300 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 26, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read
CBRE Group CBRE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.28%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,323.39 today based on a price of $91.95 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

