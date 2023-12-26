Why Is Respiratory Care Device Provider Inspira Technologies Stock Surging Today?

Loading... Loading...

Inspira Technologies OXY BHN Ltd IINN released accuracy results for HYLA Blood Sensor, showing 95% accuracy relative to standard blood gas analyzers.

The update brings continuous and real-time blood monitoring capabilities compared to traditional blood gas analyzer systems used in hospitals that typically require intermittent blood draws.

This advancement signals Inspira's potential entry into the disposables market.

Key features of the Blood Sensor include:

The non-invasive method eliminates the need for blood draws.

The sensor is built to handle ICU and operating room environments.

It is compatible with various medical procedures, including cardio-pulmonary bypass, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, continuous renal replacement therapy, and dialysis.

Engineered to complement existing medical devices, targeting the two million annual open-heart surgery patients globally.

The HYLA Blood Sensor line offers continuous, real-time blood data collection and analysis.

In developing the HYLA Blood Sensor line, Inspira utilizes in-house lab testing and hospital collaborations for clinical research and development. This approach has enabled the definition of the Blood Sensor's disposable materials and methods.

While primarily designed for INSPIRA ART devices, plans are underway also to offer a variant of the Blood Sensor as a standalone device.

Price Action: IINN shares are up 73% at $2.05 on the last check Tuesday.