Donald Trump Suggests Kamala Harris Would Make A 'Better' President Than Joe Biden

In a conversation with radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday, former President Donald Trump made an unexpected remark, claiming Vice President Kamala Harris would be a better leader than President Joe Biden.

What Happened: When pressed further, Trump agreed that a vote for Biden is essentially a vote for Harris, as he feels Biden is “locked into her.”

“It seems like he’s locked into her for a lot of reasons. He has to choose her. I understand. It would seem like the Democrats, if he doesn’t run, have to run her,” Trump said, adding, “That’s what all of the professionals like you are saying. I’m not sure that’s correct, but that’s what they’re saying.”

“I think she’d be better than him, actually. I actually think that,” he said during the interview.

The question of Biden’s age and the potential for Harris to take over have been recurring talking points among pundits.

In September, when asked about the president’s age during an interview, Harris said, “Every vice president — understands that when they take the oath, that they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president. I am no different.”

Why It Matters: Earlier, reports suggested that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was gaining ground on Trump in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary race, an assertion vehemently refuted by Trump.

Despite not participating in four Republican primary debates, Trump remains the GOP frontrunner ahead of the upcoming Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Trump has also expressed his readiness to participate in general election debates, despite his previous criticisms of the Commission on Presidential Debates.

