Chief Financial Officer At Dorian LPG Sells $216K Of Stock

Loading... Loading...

Theodore B Young, Chief Financial Officer at Dorian LPG LPG, disclosed an insider sell on December 20, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Young's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG. The total transaction value is $216,250.

During Thursday's morning session, Dorian LPG shares up by 1.19%, currently priced at $45.07.

Discovering Dorian LPG: A Closer Look

Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom, and Athens, Greece.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dorian LPG

Loading... Loading...

Revenue Growth: Dorian LPG's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 90.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 64.54% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dorian LPG's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.9.

Debt Management: Dorian LPG's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.91, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 7.01 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.64 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.62 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Dorian LPG's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.