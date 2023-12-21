Insider Selling: Elliott Investment Management LP Unloads $475K Of Peabody Energy Stock

Loading... Loading...

It was reported on December 21, that Elliott Investment Management LP, 10% Owner at Peabody Energy BTU executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, LP sold 20,000 shares of Peabody Energy. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $475,200.

Peabody Energy shares are trading down 0.54% at $23.82 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp is a producer of metallurgical and thermal coal. It also markets and brokers coal, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts. The company operates in the following segment: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Other U.S. Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other.

Understanding the Numbers: Peabody Energy's Finances

Revenue Growth: Peabody Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 25.51% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Peabody Energy exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.9.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Peabody Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 3.13 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Peabody Energy's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.71 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 1.36, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

