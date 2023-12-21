Consumer Reports Label Tesla's Autopilot Recall Fix 'Insufficient' - Safety Concerns Linger

Loading... Loading...

As per preliminary tests, Tesla Inc's TSLA response to the Autopilot recall of over 2 million vehicles has been deemed "insufficient" by Consumer Reports.

Kelly Funkhouser, the organization's associate director of vehicle technology, found that it's still possible to obstruct the cabin camera while using Autopilot, TechCrunch wrote.

This issue undermines one of Tesla's primary methods to ensure drivers remain attentive.

Furthermore, Funkhouser observed no significant changes in the activation or usage of Autosteer, Autopilot's key feature, even outside controlled-access highways, where Tesla claims the software is intended for use.

This highlights ongoing concerns about Tesla's approach to driver monitoring, a crucial recall aspect, TechCrunch reports.

Consumer Reports, known for its critical evaluation of Tesla's technology and vehicles, plans more thorough testing soon.

However, they still need to assess other updates, such as enhanced visual alerts in the Model 3 and Model Y, due to only receiving the software update on their Model S.

Additionally, Tesla has implemented a policy to disable Autopilot for a week if "improper usage" is detected, a feature Funkhouser didn't encounter during her test drives.

The recall, initiated amidst a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), centers on the Autosteer feature.

NHTSA has expressed concerns over Tesla's monitoring methods, considering them inadequate for misuse prevention.

Despite NHTSA's recall, which includes added checks for Autosteer engagement and usage outside controlled-access highways, some Tesla owners feared limitations similar to Ford's Blue Cruise and GM's SuperCruise systems. However, Funkhouser's tests suggest that such concerns may be unfounded.

As per Tesla's release notes, the software update supposedly enhances driver attentiveness monitoring, but the exact nature and effectiveness of these modifications remain unclear.

The NHTSA has refrained from commenting directly, and Tesla, without a press department, hasn't clarified.

