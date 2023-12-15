What's Going On With Costco Wholesale Stock?

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST shares are trading higher Friday after the company posted upbeat earnings after the market close on Thursday.
What To Know:
Costco reported quarterly earnings of $3.48 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.42 and representing a 12.26% increase over earnings of $3.10 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $57.80 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $57.72 billion and representing a 6.18% increase year-over-year.
The company also declared a $15 special cash dividend payable on Jan. 12.
Several analysts have updated coverage of Costco following the earnings report:
- Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained Costco Wholesale with an Outperform and raised the price target from $580 to $670.
- Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained Costco Wholesale with a Buy and raised the price target from $619 to $693.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Costco Wholesale with an Outperform and raised the price target from $625 to $700.
COST Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Costco Wholesale shares are up by 3.2% at $651.01 at the time of publication.
Image: tokaijiru from Pixabay
