What's Going On With Costco Wholesale Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST shares are trading higher Friday after the company posted upbeat earnings after the market close on Thursday.

What To Know:

Costco reported quarterly earnings of $3.48 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.42 and representing a 12.26% increase over earnings of $3.10 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $57.80 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $57.72 billion and representing a 6.18% increase year-over-year.

The company also declared a $15 special cash dividend payable on Jan. 12.

Several analysts have updated coverage of Costco following the earnings report:

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained Costco Wholesale with an Outperform and raised the price target from $580 to $670.

maintained Costco Wholesale with an Outperform and raised the price target from $580 to $670. Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained Costco Wholesale with a Buy and raised the price target from $619 to $693.

maintained Costco Wholesale with a Buy and raised the price target from $619 to $693. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Costco Wholesale with an Outperform and raised the price target from $625 to $700.

Related News: What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock?

COST Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Costco Wholesale shares are up by 3.2% at $651.01 at the time of publication.

Image: tokaijiru from Pixabay