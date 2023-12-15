David Sgro Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $53K In Pangaea Logistics Solns Stock

Loading... Loading...

It was reported on December 14, that David Sgro, Director at Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Sgro sold 7,293 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns. The total transaction amounted to $53,186.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Pangaea Logistics Solns shares up by 1.04%, trading at $7.78.

Delving into Pangaea Logistics Solns's Background

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd and its subsidiaries provide seaborne drybulk transportation services. It transports drybulk cargos including grains, coal, iron, ore, pig, iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The firm's services include cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning and technical vessel management. The company derives all of its revenues from contracts of affreightment, voyage charters and time charters.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pangaea Logistics Solns

Loading... Loading...

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Pangaea Logistics Solns's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 18.59% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Pangaea Logistics Solns's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.42.

Debt Management: Pangaea Logistics Solns's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.84. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 8.65 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Pangaea Logistics Solns's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.71 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Pangaea Logistics Solns's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 6.06, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pangaea Logistics Solns's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.