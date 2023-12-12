Chairman and CEO At LeMaitre Vascular Sells $2.79M Of Stock

Loading... Loading...

It was reported on December 11, that George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO at LeMaitre Vascular LMAT executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: LeMaitre opted to sell 50,995 shares of LeMaitre Vascular, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $2,785,266.

As of Tuesday morning, LeMaitre Vascular shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $54.4.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are primarily used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes the largest proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches, and vessel closure systems. LeMaitre generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

LeMaitre Vascular's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: LeMaitre Vascular's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 65.0% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): LeMaitre Vascular's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.34.

Debt Management: LeMaitre Vascular's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 44.59 , LeMaitre Vascular's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.56 , LeMaitre Vascular's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.67, LeMaitre Vascular demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

