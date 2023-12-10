Iran Boosts Space Program, Reportedly Sent Animals To Earth's Orbit

Loading... Loading...

In a move that has caught the attention of the global community, Iran has rejuvenated its space exploration initiatives by sending a bio-capsule carrying animals into space. This development marks a significant step forward in Iran’s aspirations for manned space missions.

What Happened: Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday, that Iran has successfully launched a bio-capsule filled with animals into space. This launch forms part of Iran’s ramped-up space program, a move that has sparked apprehension in the West.

This launch, disclosed via a video by the Iranian media, involved the “Salman,” an Iranian-made rocket. The rocket transported the heaviest bio-capsule in the history of Iran’s space program, weighing 500kg (1,100 pounds), into an orbit 130km (80 miles) above the Earth.

The Iranian Space Agency commissioned the capsule, which was developed by the aerospace division of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology. The Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics’s aerospace wing constructed the rocket.

Why It Matters: Iran’s attempts to send animals into space began in the mid-2000s, achieving success for the first time in 2010. The current administration, led by President Ebrahim Raisi, has reinvigorated Iran’s ambition to send humans into space.

The U.S. and its allies have criticized this move, condemning Iran’s space and missile launches, especially those involving long-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Iran, however, maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

This development occurs amid increasing tensions in the Middle East. Vice President Kamala Harris had sent a clear warning to Iran in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The intensification of Iran’s space program could be seen in this light, heightening global concerns about the country’s broader strategic objectives.

