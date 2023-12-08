In-Depth Analysis: Meta Platforms Versus Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

Loading... Loading...

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with 3.8 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the U.S. and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.83 5.87 6.77 8.37% $17.02 $27.94 23.21% Alphabet Inc 26.24 6.27 5.90 7.29% $25.11 $43.46 11.0% Baidu Inc 19.29 1.19 2.23 2.79% $9.03 $18.15 5.86% Kanzhun Ltd 83.57 3.53 8.98 3.23% $0.26 $1.34 36.32% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 44.79 2.64 5 1.31% $0.09 $0.27 9.11% Yelp Inc 35.15 4.10 2.48 8.04% $0.06 $0.32 11.73% Ziff Davis Inc 63.12 1.61 2.15 -1.69% $0.03 $0.29 -0.26% CarGurus Inc 29.23 3.34 2.68 3.15% $0.04 $0.16 -48.55% Weibo Corp 5.70 0.73 1.32 2.45% $0.13 $0.35 -2.52% Shutterstock Inc 13.96 3.06 1.89 5.41% $0.05 $0.14 14.28% Hello Group Inc 5.23 0.81 0.78 5.33% $0.79 $1.32 0.88% Cars.com Inc 10.65 2.57 1.89 0.94% $0.04 $0.14 5.92% Average 30.63 2.71 3.21 3.48% $3.24 $5.99 3.98%

By analyzing Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 28.83 is lower than the industry average by 0.94x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 5.87 , which is 2.17x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.77 , surpassing the industry average by 2.11x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.37% is 4.89% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $17.02 Billion , which is 5.25x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $27.94 Billion , which indicates 4.66x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 23.21% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 3.98%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Key Takeaways

Meta Platforms has a low PE ratio compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry, indicating that it may be undervalued. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the company's stock price and sales multiples are relatively high compared to its industry peers. Meta Platforms has a high ROE, indicating that it generates strong returns on shareholder equity. The company also has high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, indicating strong financial performance and potential for future growth compared to its industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.