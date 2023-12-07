'They Weren't Joking:' Ford CEO Jim Farley Thanks Tesla Chief Elon Musk For Sending Over 48-Volt EV Architecture Guide

Loading... Loading...

Although initially considered a joke, electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla Inc TSLA has indeed circulated a document on 48-volt vehicle architecture to rival CEOs.

What Happened: Ford Motor Co F CEO Jim Farley confirmed on Wednesday that he received a document dated Dec. 5 from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“Thanks, Elon Musk. Great for the industry!,” Farley wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Automotive reviewer Jason Cammisa joked about Tesla sending out a document titled ‘How to design a 48-volt vehicle’ in his review of the Cybertruck uploaded on Dec. 1 on the YouTube channel ‘Hagerty.’

“They weren’t joking,” Farley wrote on X. However, the document has a different cover page and does not claim competitors to be “incompetent” as Cammisa portrayed in his video for comic effect.

“(I) think Hagerty was having some fun. That wasn't the actual cover page,” Farley wrote.

Musk responded to Farley with a brief, “You're welcome.”

Why It Matters: Automakers have been using 12-volt architecture for decades. The new technology in Tesla’s Cybertruck involves the use of a 48-volt electrical system.

According to Torque News, this allows for faster charging, better performance, and the steer-by-wire feature on the Cybertruck. Steer-by-wire involves no physical connections between the steering wheel and front wheels.

“The guide delves into the nitty-gritty of implementing a 48-volt architecture, from the essential components to the potential impact on range and power delivery,” the report added.

