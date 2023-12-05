Why Is Nokia Stock Trading Lower Tuesday?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Nokia Corp NOK stock is trading lower Tuesday as rival Ericsson ERIC bagged the AT&T Inc T deal.

AT&T chose Ericsson to lead the U.S. in commercial-scale open radio access network (Open RAN) deployment in a record deal for the latter.

Under the five-year deal, Ericsson will leverage its USA 5G Smart Factory in Lewisville, Texas, to manufacture 5G equipment for this contract.

AT&T will spend $14 billion and build a telecom network that uses only so-called ORAN technology, covering 70% of its wireless traffic in the U.S. by late 2026.

In October, Nokia reported a third-quarter FY23 net sales decline of 20% year-on-year (15% in constant currency) to €4.98 billion ($5.42 billion), missing the consensus of $6.20 billion.

EPS was €0.02, and comparable EPS was €0.05 ($0.05), missing the consensus of $0.09.

Nokia stock has lost 36% in stock value year-to-date.

Price Action: NOK shares traded lower by 4.43% at $3.02 on the last check Thursday.