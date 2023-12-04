Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Monster Beverage 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

December 4, 2023
Monster Beverage MNST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.98%. Currently, Monster Beverage has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In MNST: If an investor had bought $1000 of MNST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,236.57 today based on a price of $54.81 for MNST at the time of writing.

Monster Beverage's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

