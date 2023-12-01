$100 Invested In KKR & Co 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading... Loading...

KKR & Co KKR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.56%. Currently, KKR & Co has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion.

Buying $100 In KKR: If an investor had bought $100 of KKR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $321.42 today based on a price of $75.84 for KKR at the time of writing.

KKR & Co's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.