Insta-Worthy Workspaces To Woo Back Remote Workers? Social Media Users Tell Companies To 'Please' Just Raise Pay

To draw employees back to the office, companies are redesigning their workplaces to make them Instagram-worthy. However, the reactions of people on social media platforms have been mixed.

What Happened: Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that certain firms, such as Magic Spoon, a cereal brand, are banking on visually attractive workspaces to bring employees back to the office.

The company’s New York City headquarters was revamped with a design team previously associated with The Wing, a women’s club.

The “razzle-dazzle red” conference room was a hit on Instagram, but not everyone’s reactions indicate that aesthetics alone may be sufficient to coax employees back to the office, according to Business Insider.

Many Instagram users commented on the New York Times post about the redesign, and it suggested that raising wages and fostering respect would be more effective incentives, rather than simply making office space Instagram-worthy.

One person said, “We just want to be able to afford a house and healthcare. Please.”

Another Instagram user said, “Y’all will do anything but pay people more.”

This sentiment is supported by a study from NORC at the University of Chicago, which found that 55% of hybrid employees would be more likely to return to the office if they were paid more for in-person work, the report noted.

Why It Matters: The shift to remote work, which gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a contentious issue. As companies like Meta Platforms and Goldman Sachs Group enforced return-to-office mandates, they faced challenges such as space shortages and resistance from employees.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been vocal about his disapproval of remote work, previously implied that remote workers are “detached from reality.” However, his statements were met with negative responses from many people who argued in favor of remote work.

