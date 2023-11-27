Why Nordstrom Stock Is Trading Higher

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Nordstrom Inc JWN shares are trading slighyly higher by 0.90% to $15.21 during Monday's session. Shares of retail stocks are trading higher amid holiday sales events including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Mastercard SpendingPulse data showed U.S. retail sales on Friday increased 2.5% year over year while e-commerce sales rose 8.5%.

What Happened With Black Friday?

Despite economic uncertainty, Black Friday saw a big 8.5% jump in online sales from the previous year as consumers chose digital deals over crowded stores.

But in-store purchases held their ground with a decent 1.1% increase, showing that people are still into both online and traditional shopping, even with the digital boom...Read More

Why This Matters To JWN Investors

Positive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales data isn't exclusive to Nordstrom but reflects a broader trend across the retail sector. When the industry performs well during these critical shopping events, it often suggests a healthy consumer spending environment.

This industry-wide optimism can boost investor confidence in Nordstrom's ability to thrive in a supportive market, potentially elevating its stock price.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nordstrom has a 52-week high of $27.15 and a 52-week low of $12.88.