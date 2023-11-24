MGM Detroit Workers Reject Deal, Other Casinos Come To Agreement: Year Of The Strike Continues

Loading... Loading... Loading...

MGM Detroit workers voted against a tentative deal and will continue their weeks-long strike against the casino company.

The union laborers have asked patrons to avoid visiting the Detroit casinos or using the casino’s online sports-gambling apps until a deal is in place.

The MGM Detroit casino, owned and operated by MGM Resorts International MGM, offered union workers an 18% immediate raise on average. The deal is being negotiated by the Detroit Casino Council, a committee representing five unions in the city.

Other Detroit casinos, like MotorCity and Hollywood Casino at Greektown, reached historic deals with their respective unions last week.

The Hollywood and MotorCity casinos agreed to pay workers a $3 an hour raise up front, with a $5 raise per hour over the span of the next five years. The casinos also agreed to increase healthcare benefits at no extra cost to employees.

Between the historic UAW strikes and the casino workers walking out, there were a lot of Detroit laborers petitioning their companies for better working conditions. And outside of Detroit for that matter too. The Hollywood SAG/Writer’s Guild went on strike from early May until September.

United Parcel Service UPS reached a deal with its union earlier this year to increase pay and policies to make working conditions safer for the company’s drivers. Other companies, like Starbucks Corp SBUX are also dealing with unions that are pushing for higher pay and better working conditions.

Overseas, Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk is also dealing with a strike that threatens new vehicle deliveries.

