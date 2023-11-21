OpenAI Has Made ChatGPT Voice Freely Available For All With A Subtle Dig At The Ongoing CEO Drama

Loading... Loading... Loading...

While OpenAI is currently making headlines for unexpectedly firing Sam Altman, leading to most of its employees revolting against the board, the company on Tuesday made the ChatGPT voice feature available for all users.

What Happened: The company first launched this feature in September, but it was exclusively available for premium users paying $20 monthly.

At the time, it was reported that the company intends to promote mobile app usage via this feature and challenge established personal assistant platforms like Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

ChatGPT voice simply allows users to engage with OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot vocally via the mobile app and obtain audible responses.

The announcement by OpenAI also took a sly dig at the ongoing tension between company employees and board members because of Altman’s sudden departure, reported The Verge.

In the demo video shared by OpenAI, someone asks, “It’s been a long night for the team, and we’re hungry. How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people?”

It was earlier reported that an overwhelming majority of OpenAI employees had demanded the board’s resignation and the reinstatement of Altman and Greg Brockman.

Why It Matters: Last week, the OpenAI board ousted co-founder and then CEO Altman over accusations of dishonesty in his communications.

Following this, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella invited Altman to start a new division at Microsoft. However, it has been reported that Altman might still return to OpenAI.

Former OpenAI president Brockman, who resigned after Altman’s departure, has also joined Altman at Microsoft’s new division but could consider returning to the company.

With over 95% of OpenAI’s employees ready to resign and follow Altman to Microsoft, ChatGPT-parent attempts to maintain unity as rivals actively try to poach OpenAI talent.

Earlier, Marc Benioff said that his company would match the salary and compensation of any OpenAI researcher resigning from their post and ready to join the Salesforce AI research team immediately.

