Apple Rumored To Launch New iPads This Week, iPad Air To Get The M2 Chip Boost

Apple Inc. AAPL, is set to introduce updates to its iPad lineup this week, according to inside sources.

What Happened: Apple is arranging briefings with select media later this week, with a focus on the iPad, reported Supercharged. The company last unveiled new iPad models in October 2022, including the iPad Pro powered by the M2 chipset, and a redesigned 10th-generation entry-level iPad.

The upcoming products are expected to be updated versions of the iPad Air, iPad mini, and the entry-level iPad. The announcement could come as early as Tuesday, Oct. 17.

See Also: Not Elon Musk, Not Tim Cook: America’s Most Popular CEO As Voted By Employees Is ….

The updates are expected to involve minor spec enhancements apart from faster and more power-efficient chipsets. The iPad Air will reportedly be powered by the M2 chip, replacing the current M1 chip, while the iPad mini will feature the A16 Bionic chip. Apple is also rumored to be addressing the “jelly scrolling” issue found in the iPad mini, which causes inconsistent content display.

Apple has chosen to announce these updates through its website and YouTube channel, skipping the usual grand hybrid event that accompanies major product launches. This follows their previous practice of announcing products such as the latest iPad Pro with the M2 chip, and the M2 Pro and M2 Max Macbook Pros and Mac mini via press releases on its website.

Why It Matters: Apple’s decision to update its iPad lineup comes as the tech giant continues to innovate and dominate the tablet market. The introduction of new, more efficient chips in its latest models underscores Apple’s ongoing commitment to improving user experience and maintaining its position as a leader in the tech industry.

Photo by Jack Skeens on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Google Pixel 8 Pro’s ‘Exclusive’ Pro Mode Camera Features Have Already Been Ported To Older Pixel Phones