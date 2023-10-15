Trump Calls Bill Barr, Mitt Romney And Paul Ryan 'Losers': 'Republicans Eat Their Young'

Former President Donald Trump recently issued a bizarre warning to his followers in a video message on Truth Social. He criticized his critics and claimed that the Republicans “eat their young.”

According to a report by HuffPost, Trump referred to former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and former House Speaker Paul Ryan as “losers” and “RINOs” in his pre-recorded speech. He suggested that the Republican Party is self-destructive.

“Remember, Republicans eat their young. They really do, they eat their young. Terrible statement. But it's true.”

See Also: Trump’s Niece Explains Why Ivanka Will Likely Be The First To Flip On Him: ‘Doesn’t Need Daddy To Keep Her’

There has been speculation online that Trump might have misread his teleprompter, which likely said “eat their own.” However, he stuck to his phrase, which echoed a previous Truth Social post where he attacked Barr, Romney, and Ryan.

Trump's strange comments follow a series of odd statements he made in the past month, misidentifying Barack Obama as the current president, erroneously stating that Americans need voter ID to buy bread, and warning that President Joe Biden might trigger World War II.

Read Next: Kevin McCarthy In Disbelief Over Speaker Chaos Instigated By 4% Of The Conference To Do This To The Entire Country?’

Image via Shutterstock