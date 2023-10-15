Tesla Sets Sights On South America: Chile Job Posting Hints At Big Moves

A new job posting from EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has triggered online speculation about the company’s potential entry into the South American market.

What Happened: Tesla recently posted a job opening for a Country General Manager position based in Santiago, Chile. The LinkedIn job description indicates that the person hired for this role will play a crucial part in launching the market.

One of the listed responsibilities for the candidate is to “identify, develop, and execute activities to launch and develop the market; create a customer base, grow market share, and deliver an exceptional ownership experience.”

The company specifies that the ideal candidate must be fluent in English and Spanish and demonstrate a track record of successfully building a business in Chile.

This job posting was made on Oct. 6 and has already received over 2,500 applicants.

See Also: Everything You Need to Know About Tesla Stock

Why It Matters: In addition to the Country General Manager role, Tesla has also posted two other on-site job openings based in Chile: Tesla Advisor and Service Technicians.

The Tesla Advisor will focus on expanding the sales presence of Tesla vehicles and generating interest in the Tesla brand. The Service Technicians will be responsible for diagnostic and repair work across Tesla’s product line.

With a potential corporate presence in Chile and an upcoming Gigafactory in Nuevo Leon, Tesla appears to have significant plans for the Latin American market.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Fans, Want A Free Model Y? Here’s How You Can Drive Home One

Image via Shutterstock