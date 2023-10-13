From Corruption To Espionage? Democrat Senator Bob Menendez Now Accused Of Being A Foreign Agent

In what seems to be a mounting legal scandal, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who is already under indictment for corruption charges, has been slapped with an additional accusation relating to acting as a foreign agent.

What Happened: As reported by Rolling Stone, a new indictment unsealed on Thursday alleges the New Jersey Democrat of supplying confidential U.S. Government information to the Egyptian Government.

Following his indictment last month, Menendez resigned from his position as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sen. Menendez’s original charges included conspiracy to commit bribery and corruption, honest services fraud, and extortion. Federal investigations led to the discovery of cash, gold bars, and other illegitimate assets at his residence.

The prosecutors have now appended an additional charge of “conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.”

They contend that the senator and his wife accepted bribes from an Egyptian businessman between 2018 and 2022, in return for leveraging his influence to favor the Egyptian Government.

Despite demands for his resignation from several Democrats, Menendez continues to hold his Senate seat.

Why It Matters: This development follows the indictment of Sen of Sen. Menendez and his wife in September 2023 on criminal bribery charges.

The couple allegedly maintained a “corrupt relationship” with three New Jersey businessmen, accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in bribes and using the senator’s influence to benefit these businessmen and the Egyptian government.

Following the indictment, a federal judge has scheduled a trial for May 2024. The duo is accused of accepting significant bribes in return for Menendez’s influence and protection for their business associates.

