US Scrambles To Organize Charter Flights For Stranded Americans In Israel Amid Crisis With Hamas

The US government has announced plans to begin chartering flights from Israel to Europe starting Friday, in an effort to help Americans stranded in Israel return home amidst the ongoing conflict.

According to a report by CNN, travelers will be transported from Israel to Europe via regional airlines such as Israeli and Turkish carriers. They will then be taken home by US-based and other carriers.

United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines have all suspended operations to and from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv earlier this week due to safety concerns. The U.S. government’s charter flights are hoped to provide new routes for those fleeing the violence.

However, issues related to danger, security, and insurance coverage continue to hinder a more comprehensive response.

“We know there’s a demand signal out there and we’re going to try the best we can to meet it,” said Biden administration spokesman John Kirby,

Some regional carriers, including Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia, have continued operations. El Al has reported unprecedented demand and is adding two extra flights on Saturday.

Despite the State Department upgrading its advisory for travel to Israel to Level 3: “Reconsider Travel,” it has urged airlines to continue flying into Tel Aviv. However, some airlines have pushed back, citing the government’s own warnings about Israeli airspace.

U.S. pilots have expressed concerns about operating in the region under the current volatile conditions. Therefore, American citizens seeking to evacuate are advised to fly out on a local carrier and connect to US airlines overseas, even though these flights are proving costly and hard to secure.

To support the effort, U.S. carriers are increasing their services to European hubs where flights departing Israel are landing. Delta CEO Ed Bastian stated that while they are looking at providing additional lift to Europe, they have no plans to fly into Israel due to safety concerns.

United Airlines has also taken a similar approach, adding extra flights to and from Athens, Greece, to assist travelers flying between the U.S. and Israel.

