Tesla Simplifies The Hassle Of Choosing Your Right EV With Just 4 Questions

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has introduced a new section on its website to help prospective customers narrow down on the vehicle that suits them best.

What Happened: The section enables the customer to ascertain which Tesla model would be ideal for their needs, driving habits, lifestyle, or even budget, with the help of four questions.

The questions include whether one is looking for a sedan or an SUV, miles driven on a day-to-day basis, and purpose for the new vehicle such as whether the customer expects to use it for ride-share, towing, performance driving, or family driving.

Tesla also poses a question on what the customer prioritizes in an EV — whether it is range, speed, luxury, utility, or affordability — to zero in on the model best suited. In addition to zeroing in on one model it deems ideal, the tool also offers a second option for the customer’s consideration.

Why It Matters: Prospective customers previously relied on the compare models section on the website to determine their preferred vehicle. The compare section helps users compare the specifications of two or three Tesla models to determine what suits them best.

The choose section simplifies the process of finding the right fit EV while avoiding technicalities and bringing it down to the basics of use, need, and expectations.

