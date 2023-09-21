Republican Donors Face Dilemma Over Trump's Enduring Influence Before Second Debate

As the second Republican presidential debate approaches, many of the party’s major donors are expressing concerns over former President Donald Trump‘s growing lead in the polls and the size of the candidate pool, CNN reported.

The upcoming debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Sep. 27 is seen by some as a chance for a candidate or two to break away from the pack. However, some donors worry the window is narrowing for a Trump alternative to emerge.

"My basic pitch is we don't have the luxury of time. Asa Hutchinson has got to go away. Chris Christie has got to go away. Gov. (Doug) Burgum has to get off the stage. They have no shot," said Eric Levine, a New York lawyer and fundraiser supporting South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

These concerns highlight the divide between the populism driving the Republican base and the pragmatic views of long-standing party donors. They believe that if Trump becomes the GOP nominee, he will lose to President Joe Biden and possibly jeopardize the GOP’s slim House majority.

See Also: Mike Pence Slams Trump’s Absence From Second GOP Primary Debate

Despite this, the former president remains the clear frontrunner for his party’s nomination. CNN’s most recent Poll of Polls shows Trump leading the Republican field with an average support of 58%, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailing at 14%.

Some key players in the Republican financial sphere have signaled their intention to move on from Trump, but many have not yet thrown their weight behind another candidate. They remain uncertain if any single Trump rival has the skills to defeat the former president.

The current political landscape presents a challenge as candidates prepare for the next debate in California. Not only do they need to impress potential Republican primary voters, but they also need to convince regular party donors to get involved.

Read Next: More than 11.2 million US households own an RV, but they use it only for 20 days per year on average. One startup widely described as ‘Airbnb for RVs' is giving them an option to rent it out for $50k/year or more. You have the chance to invest in it while it's in its infancy.

Image via Shutterstock