Zelenskyy Asks Trump To Share Ukraine's Peace Plan, Rejects Territorial Concessions To Russia

In a recent interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on former U.S. President Donald Trump to unveil his peace plan for the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The Ukrainian leader, however, expressed firm opposition to any proposition involving ceding territory to Russia, CNN reported.

Zelensky urged Trump to share his strategy to halt the war and Russian aggression.

“He can publicly share his idea now, not waste time, not to lose people, and say, ‘My formula is to stop the war and stop all this tragedy and stop Russian aggression,'” Zelensky stated.

Trump, who is leading the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has previously claimed he could negotiate a deal to end the war within a day. He insisted that such a deal would not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to retain any occupied land.

Zelensky’s comments came amid heightened U.S. resistance to providing additional military aid to Ukraine. Despite this, Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine’s intention to procure long-range missiles from the U.S., stating it would be a “loss” for Ukraine if they failed to receive them.

Following his address at the U.N. General Assembly, Zelensky plans to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington later this week to lobby for further aid. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is pondering on a final decision to send long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems to Ukraine.

Image via Shutterstock