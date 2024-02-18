Loading... Loading...

You don't need a dedicated document scanning machine to give a piece of document a digital life. That's right; you can scan documents on an iPhone in a breeze. Apple added document scanning support on iPhones way back in 2017 with iOS 11, but not everyone knows about it or uses it. The feature has gotten so much better with the latest iOS 17 update.

With document scanning baked into the Notes app on iPhone, you don't have to download a dedicated third-party app for just this. You don't need to worry about a subscription, ads, or, most importantly, your privacy – the Notes app is a document-scanning wizard.

Now, whenever you want to scan a receipt or a registration document, pull out your iPhone or iPad and follow the steps below to give it a digital life.

See Also: 6 iPhone Features That Android Or Nokia Phones Pulled Off Before Apple

How To Scan Documents On iPhone And iPad

Open the Notes app on your iPhone or iPad.

on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the Camera button .

. Now, tap on the Scan Documents option.

option. Your iPhone will automatically scan the document and align the margins on its own.

You can also capture the scan manually – tap the Shutter button or press a volume button. Now, drag the margins manually and tap Keep Scan once satisfied with the margins.

or press a volume button. Now, drag the margins manually and tap Keep Scan once satisfied with the margins. Tap Save.

If you have additional documents to scan, you can add them after the first one is scanned.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Best Video Editing Apps For iPhone