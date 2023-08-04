Elon Musk’s latest remark on the economy sparks intrigue as he ponders, “Hard to tell what the heck is going on,” amid the backdrop of positive job growth reports.

What Happened: On Friday, it was reported that despite soaring interest rates reaching levels not seen in over 20 years, American businesses persisted in increasing their workforce last month, albeit at a slower rate than projected.

The country’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, surpassing expectations and remaining near historic lows.

See Also: Elon Musk Gives Dire Warning On Economy If Fed Doesn’t Change Course: ‘Mark My Words…’

In response to this news, a user of Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” said that the positive job growth indicated no recession.

However, Musk suggested a shadow of doubt, stating, “One day it seems like we’re headed for a recession, the next day everything’s fine. Hard to tell what the heck is going on!”

Musk’s cryptic remark, given his influential status in the business world, captured widespread attention. While job growth figures seemed promising, netizens were still not satisfied and kept questioning the complex aspect of the current economic landscape.

I think the only way to see what is going on is by looking at the cost of goods in the grocery store and going to the gas stations and looking at the prices. If they are not consistent for