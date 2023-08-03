Sharon Osbourne Reveals Unpleasant Experience With Weight Loss Drug Ozempic: 'First Week Was F***ing S**t'

Sharon Osbourne shares her adverse experience with the weight loss drug, Ozempic on Bill Maher’s podcast, Parade reports.

The 70-year-old celebrity revealed that the first week on Ozempic was challenging due to constant nausea and vomiting. However, these side effects subsided after a couple of weeks, leading to a significant reduction in her appetite.

“For me, the first week was f***ing s**t because you just throw up all the time and you feel so nauseous,” said Osbourne.

Osbourne, who started the medication in December, is currently off the drug but notes that her hunger hasn’t returned, suggesting a lasting effect of the medication.

She isn’t the only celebrity to speak out about the uncomfortable side effects of Ozempic. Comedian Amy Schumer also reported feeling sick while on the drug.

Image via Shutterstock