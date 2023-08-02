Airbnb Nightmare: Guests 'Cleaned Out' Unit, Then Thief-Turned-Entrepreneur Reveals Shocking Money-Making Scheme

In a shocking turn of events, an Airbnb Inc. ABNB host recounted the distressing experience of his property being ‘cleaned out’ by guests, only to discover that similar culprits have transformed their theft into an audacious money-making scheme, taking the internet by storm.

What Happened: An Airbnb host, Alexander Cohen, shared a distressing experience when his rental property in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was allegedly “cleaned out” by a guest, Jacqueline Rainey.

Cohen said his crew arrived for post-stay cleanup to find the house empty, with all furniture and sentimental heirlooms gone. Panicked and bewildered, he discovered that Rainey had secured bookings at his other properties for the next three months, and Cohen couldn’t cancel them as she had paid upfront.

However, what happened next was even more unexpected.

While Cohen was sharing his experience on social media sites like LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft Corporation MSFT, and Elon Musk’s Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” another person named Jack Raines took to the same platforms to reveal his money-making strategy.

Far from being unapologetic for his actions, Raines boasted about selling the stolen furniture from Airbnb hosts online, generating a profit of thousands of dollars per trip. He justified his actions by claiming that Airbnb’s host insurance benefited the hosts as they received new furniture.

Why It’s Important: The story went viral, sparking a debate among internet users. Some condemned Raines’ illegal behavior, pointing out the potential increase in insurance premiums for other hosts. Others praised his audacity and resourcefulness, seeing him as an entrepreneurial figure.

Meanwhile, fearing similar incidents, Cohen has decided to secure his furniture with bike locks and cables to prevent future thefts.

