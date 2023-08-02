What's Going On With Microsoft Shares

Microsoft Corp MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.78% to $326.98 Wednesday afternoon. Shares of software stocks are trading lower after Fitch downgraded the long-term credit rating of the US. This has weighed on market sentiment and pressured growth sectors.

Credit rating downgrades of a major economy like the United States can trigger negative sentiment across financial markets. Investors might become more cautious and risk-averse, leading them to sell off stocks, including those in the tech sector like Microsoft.

A credit rating downgrade could also signal economic uncertainty, and this may impact companies like Microsoft, which rely on stable economic conditions to drive their business growth.

Uncertainty about the overall economy can lead investors to reassess their expectations for tech companies' future earnings and revenue prospects, leading to downward pressure on their stock prices.

What Happened With Fitch?

In a move that sent shockwaves through global markets, Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States’ sovereign credit grade from AAA to AA+. This downgrade, echoing a move by S&P Global more than a decade ago, comes as a result of several concerning factors affecting the nation’s fiscal management...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MSFT has a 52-week high of $366.78 and a 52-week low of $213.43.