Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

What Happened: During an interview on Newsmax, DeSantis called an inquiry citing alleged corruption in the Biden administration.

"And the inquiry into Biden, I think that they should pursue that," he said, according to The Hill.

"The corruption is just incredible with what's happened there."

DeSantis also discussed Hunter Biden's art sales.

"He does these paintings, someone's paying him a million dollars. You know, my six-year-old daughter does better paintings than him — I don't see people paying her a million dollars for them. So, it stinks to high heavens, and they should get answers for all of that," he said.

Why It Matters: The Florida Governor’s comments come in the wake of McCarthy’s statement last week, where he anticipated GOP-led investigations into the foreign business activities of Biden’s family escalating to the level of an impeachment inquiry.

The Republicans are attempting to link President Biden to the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, with recent testimony from former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer adding fuel to these allegations.

The potential impeachment inquiry has sparked controversy on both sides of the aisle. Some Republicans have criticized the inquiry as a distraction from other work, while Democrats argue that the testimony shows President Biden was never involved in his son’s business affairs.



